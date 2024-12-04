Zelenskyy congratulated soldiers on Day of Missile Forces and Artillery and presented awards. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the missile and artillery troops and congratulated them on their professional holiday.

On the occasion of the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine personally congratulated the defenders, honored their contribution to the struggle for independence and awarded them with state awards.

"Starting this year, December 4 is your special day. It is a great pleasure for me to personally congratulate and award some of the best of you and thank you, your comrades in arms. And to thank your family and friends for their constant support. It is so important that they support your spirit and power, because your accuracy and the extent to which you can destroy the enemy depend on such support and on all of us," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President presented the Cross of Military Merit to three soldiers:

Captain Serhii Babak - defended Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, destroyed dozens of enemy positions and equipment during combat missions.

- defended Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, destroyed dozens of enemy positions and equipment during combat missions. Captain Maksym Shevel - took part in the liberation of Kherson region, destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles and combat positions.

- took part in the liberation of Kherson region, destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles and combat positions. Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Shkribliak - distinguished himself during the battles in Mykolaiv region, destroying enemy warehouses, tanks and assault groups.







In addition, the President awarded the soldiers with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, I-III degrees, "For Courage", II-III degrees, the Order of Princess Olha, III degree, and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine".

The audience honored the memory of the fallen with a minute of silence. The President thanked all the defenders for their dedicated service and wished them new victories at the front.

