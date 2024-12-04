French government has been dismissed – Le Figaro
The French Parliament passes a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The ministers were dismissed.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Figaro.
It is noted that 331 deputies voted for the proposal of the left-wing forces to declare a vote of no confidence in the French government, while 289 were against.
According to the publication, this is the first time a vote of no confidence in the government has been passed since 1962.
