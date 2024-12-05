Situation in Toretsk is extremely difficult: urban fighting is underway. Enemy is throwing "meat" at Ukrainian Armed Forces, - OTG "Luhansk"

Russians in Toretsk are making continuous attempts to break through Ukrainian defences.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for OTG "Luhansk", on the air of the TV programme ‘We-Ukraine’.

She stressed that the enemy does not take into account the losses of personnel.

"The situation in Toretsk is extremely difficult, as there are heavy urban battles. The enemy is trying to put pressure on us with ‘meat’ - they do not consider their soldiers to be human beings. They simply consider them expendable, which they can throw at the Ukrainian Defence Forces until we are exhausted. They have a very large resource of this ‘meat’. If the equipment is less used in this area, there is a lot of human resource there. The situation does not seem epic in terms of information or a large amount of equipment, but this routine is the most difficult thing in the conduct of hostilities," Bobovnikova said.

The enemy is trying to attack under the cover of artillery and mortars. First, there is artillery preparation and then an infantry assault.

"The enemy is trying to catch our military in a not entirely favourable position when they are hiding from artillery. At this time, the enemy is trying to storm them, despite the fact that they themselves may suffer from their own artillery. They do not value their own lives," said the spokeswoman of OTG "Luhansk".

In Toretsk, the enemy loses an entire mechanised battalion in a week.

"This is only in Toretsk where the enemy is advancing, but very slowly. They can put an entire mechanised battalion behind a house. For us, every life lost is a tragedy, but for them, it is obviously nothing, so their behaviour is savagery for us," Bobovnikova said.

