In November, more than 120 samples of weapons and military equipment were codified. About 90% of them are new samples of weapons and equipment of domestic production - Ministry of Defense

The list of codified new weapons and military equipment in November includes unmanned aerial systems, ammunition (mostly UAVs), engineering, electronic warfare and communications equipment. Most of them are also Ukrainian-made.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The list of new weapons and military equipment approved for use in November also includes new mobile rocket launchers (for certain units of the Defense Forces), a new armor-piercing round, a domestically produced armored ambulance, and more.

"Such a number of new codified weapons and military equipment samples within just one month indicates a significant dynamics of weapons development in Ukraine in certain nomenclatures. Some samples of Ukrainian weapons have unique characteristics. We are working to ensure that our military gets them as soon as possible," said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

