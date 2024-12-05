Ruscists attack Hlukhiv with GABs, hit private house

On the afternoon of December 5, at about 12 o'clock, the Russian invaders struck Hlukhiv with two GABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Hlukhiv community, Nadiia Vailo, in a commentary to Suspilne.Sumy.

It is currently known that a private house was hit.

"We are clarifying the final information. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There are destroyed outbuildings," she said.

On November 18, late in the evening, the enemy attacked one of the dormitories in Hlukhiv, sending two Shahed-type attack UAVs at civilians.

In the evening of November 19, the search and rescue operation was completed: 12 people were killed, including a child.

