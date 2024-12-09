Apostol and Drapatyi to reboot military training system – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Commander of the Land Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi and Deputy Chief of the Army Oleh Apostol will be in charge of rebooting the training system of our soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"I held a meeting of Headquarters of the Supreme Commander in Chief today. One of the issues is the quality of training of our soldiers. This is something that requires tangible changes.

Personnel changes have taken place. Oleh Apostol and Mykhailo Drapatyi will be in charge of this. Today, we started a discussion on this at our Headquarters.

I instructed him to prepare a detailed report for the next meeting of Headquarters of the Supreme Commander in Chief. And now we need to audit what needs to be changed immediately, what needs to be fixed, what needs to be added and who needs to be replaced. Everything that is needed can be provided - both at the organisational and financial levels. It is the quality of training that largely determines the effectiveness of our soldiers in combat, and, of course, it is the preservation of our guys' lives.

Watch more: "Putin is brandishing his ’oreshnik’ now solely to undermine President Trump’s initiatives,"- Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Today, we heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi: the frontline, the defence of our positions, all the main directions, the Kursk operation. I thank all our soldiers who are destroying the occupier. There was also a separate report by Pavlo Palisa on the amount of direct funds allocated to the brigades for additional purchases of drones.

We have recently made a decision on the amount of such direct money. But now I see that this amount is also insufficient. I have instructed the Prime Minister to increase funding for the brigades in the coming days - to increase it by an order of magnitude," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy calls for EU-wide sanctions against Russia’s shadow tanker fleet. VIDEO