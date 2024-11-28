"Putin is brandishing his ’oreshnik’ now solely to undermine President Trump’s initiatives,"- Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by escalating the war, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin wants to "disrupt President Trump's efforts".

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today in Kazakhstan, Putin again advertised his missiles - his readiness to kill and destroy.



Putin obviously wants to add thousands more to the thousands of missiles that have already hit Ukraine. He does not want this war to end. Moreover, Putin wants to prevent others from ending this war as well.



He can only brandish his "oreshnik" now to thwart President Trump's efforts, which will definitely follow after the inauguration. Putin wants to escalate the situation now so that President Trump fails - so that he cannot end the war.



Putin is the only one responsible for this war and the only one who believes in war. And that is why Putin's escalation is now pressure to force the President of America to accept Russia's terms," Zelenskyy said.

