Putin on striking at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv: "Anything is possible today during day". VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has commented on Russia's plans to strike at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, he told journalists about this.

"In Soviet times, there was a joke about the weather forecast. The forecast is that anything is possible today during the day," he said in response to a question about strikes on ‘decision-making centers’ in Kyiv.

On November 28, the Kremlin dictator said that Russia was selecting targets for the Oreshnik missile system, which could be "decision-making centers" in Kyiv.

Russia strikes at Ukraine with a new ballistic missile

On 21 November, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile during a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. The media reported that it could have been a "Rubezh" missile, which is a potential nuclear warhead.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an address on 21 November that during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russians allegedly used a new medium-range "Oreshnik" missile.

On 22 November, the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate said that on 21 November, Russia had struck at Ukrainian territory using a ballistic missile, allegedly from the "Kedr" missile system.

Later, the SSU showed journalists the remains of a Russian missile called "Oreshnik", which hit the city of Dnipro on Thursday.

Putin's arrest warrant

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.