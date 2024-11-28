Russian Federation is selecting targets for "Oreshnik" strikes, these may be "decision-making centres" in Kyiv, - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is threatening new attacks on Ukraine, particularly Kyiv.

He was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia allegedly has several "Oreshnik" missile systems ready for use.

The dictator also said that mass production of the "Oreshnik" system had already begun.

"The Ministry of Defence and the General Staff are selecting targets for destruction on the territory of Ukraine, these may be decision-making centres in Kyiv," the president of the occupying country said.

Russia strikes at Ukraine with a new ballistic missile

On 21 November, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile during a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. The media reported that it could have been a "Rubezh" missile, which is a potential nuclear warhead.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an address on 21 November that during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russians allegedly used a new medium-range "Oreshnik" missile.

On 22 November, the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate said that on 21 November, Russia had struck at Ukrainian territory using a ballistic missile, allegedly from the "Kedr" missile system.

Later, the SSU showed journalists the remains of a Russian missile called "Oreshnik", which hit the city of Dnipro on Thursday.

Putin's arrest warrant

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

