DPRK has already handed over more than 20 thousand containers with weapons to Russia, including 100 KN-23/KN-24 missiles - Kyslytsia

North Korea has fully joined Russia's war against Ukraine and has sent more than 20,000 containers of weapons, including ballistic missiles, to the aggressor country since August 2023.

This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Serhii Kyslytsia at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"These troops (of the DPRK - ed.) are fighting under the guise of representatives of the peoples of the Russian Far East, using forged documents," he said.

Kyslytsia noted that the DPRK military contingent currently numbers 11,000 soldiers, but "can be quickly increased to 100,000 soldiers."

At the same time, he noted that Pyongyang needs such a large number of military personnel trained for combat not only to help Russia.

Read more: Production in EU has not yet accelerated. Czech initiative will be continued in 2025, they have already found lots of shells for Ukraine - Lipavsky

The Permanent Representative also emphasized that since August 2023, the DPRK has sent more than 20,000 containers of weapons to Russia, including 100 KN-23/KN-24 short-range ballistic missiles.

The first use of these weapons by Russia against Ukraine, in particular against civilian infrastructure, was recorded at the end of last year.

In 2024, Ukraine has documented about 60 launches of such missiles, which is a third of the missile attacks carried out by Russia this year, the diplomat added.

According to him, satellite images show that the DPRK is expanding its production complex in the city of Hamgyong, where KN-23 missiles are manufactured. In particular, they show the construction of an assembly shop and a residential complex for workers.

Read more: Before being delivered to frontline, mines were tested with small number of shots and not from all batches - media

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that Pyongyang's support has its price - access to Russian technologies in missile, nuclear and other military programs.

"We call on all responsible states to take immediate measures to decisively counter the Russian and North Korean regimes - from increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang to maximizing Ukraine's capabilities within the Victory Plan presented by President Zelenskyy," Kyslytsia added.