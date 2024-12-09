Soldiers of 425th SAB destroyed two Russian assault groups that were trying to advance on Pokrovsk and destroyed bridge. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault battalion "Skala" ("Rock") repelled an attack on Pokrovsk and killed a dozen occupiers, as well as attacked an enemy logistics route.

In particular, about 15 occupiers were killed and 1 was taken prisoner. In addition, the sappers destroyed a bridge that served as a way for the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

