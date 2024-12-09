Syria has weapons that can be useful for Ukraine, but it is difficult to get them - Defense Express

The Syrian arsenal of weapons provided by Russia and Iran may be important for Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Defense Express.

However, obtaining this equipment is a difficult task due to political and military realities.

As noted, of particular interest are the Bastion coastal anti-ship systems with P-800 Onyx missiles, which Syria received from Russia in 2013. This system could help Ukraine develop new methods of countering Russian missile attacks.

The Syrian regime was also armed with Tochka-U, Elbrus, and Iranian Fateh-110 missiles, which could be relevant for study and possibly use against the Russian occupation forces. At the same time, the feasibility of integrating these systems into the Armed Forces remains questionable.

Syrian air defense includes S-300PMU2, S-125-2M, S-200, Buk and Buk-M2 launchers. Such systems would significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defense. As for artillery, Syria has Uragan and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, but ammunition for them is in short supply on the market.

In the aviation field, modernized MiG-29SMs are of interest to Ukraine. Although most of Syria's airplanes and helicopters are already defective, they could become a source of spare parts.

Defense Express emphasizes that the main problem is establishing contacts with the Syrian authorities to obtain this equipment, as Bashar al-Assad is an ally of Russia.

Events in Syria

On November 28, after four years of relative calm, fighting between Bashar al-Assad's forces and opposition groups resumed with renewed vigor on the outskirts of Aleppo.

On November 30, the Syrian Armed Forces announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against the opposition forces. According to Al Arabia, rebels in Syria have taken control of Aleppo.

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that the US should not interfere in the developing conflict in Syria.

On December 8, it became known that the Syrian opposition had taken Damascus and announced Assad's escape.