Russians set up hospitals in basements of outpatient clinics in Kherson region - forcing blood donations - NRC

The Russian military is actively equipping hospitals for wounded soldiers of the Russian army in the TOT of Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Resistance Center.

According to the data, this is due to the growing number of wounded terrorists and forecasts of further increase in losses.

The occupiers use not only civilian hospitals but also outpatient clinics. To conceal their crimes against the local population, the Russians set up beds and even operating rooms in the basements of medical facilities.

In addition to using civilian medical facilities, Russians are forcing blood donations from public sector employees and socially vulnerable groups. In this way, they are trying to "save" the wounded occupiers, whose number is growing.

As a reminder, in a number of schools in the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders have installed boxes for anonymous denunciations.

