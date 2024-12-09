In a number of schools in the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders have installed boxes for anonymous denunciations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Resistance Center.

"Students are urged to report classmates or even parents who are "disloyal" to the occupation authorities. All this is happening under the slogans of 'fighting extremism'. Children are agitated to denounce representatives of repressive bodies during lectures," the NRC notes.

According to the information, school administrations are obliged to pass all letters that arrive in mailboxes to FSB officers. In addition, schools independently compile lists of children who show "disloyalty" to the occupation authorities and submit them to the departments of the occupation administrations.

As a reminder, the occupiers took Ukrainian children from the TOT of Donetsk region to the Urals for propaganda activities.