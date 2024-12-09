We can think about Macron’s proposal to send troops to guarantee security – Zelenskyy

Ukraine may consider French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send some troops to Ukraine until it joins NATO.

"And, to tell you frankly, we can think and consider Emmanuel's (Macron's - Ed.) position. Remember, he proposed that some part of the troops of a country should be present in some territories of Ukraine to guarantee security while Ukraine is not in NATO," the head of state said in a commentary to the publication.

"But we must have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will be in the EU and when Ukraine will be in NATO," Zelenskyy added.

Deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine

At the end of February 2024, French President Macron said that "we cannot rule out" the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words had been carefully considered.

At the same time, the French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send troops.

Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

