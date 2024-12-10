ENG
News War
Soldiers of 28th SMB attack occupier’s position, antenna, mortar and vehicle with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed an occupier's position, antenna, mortar and vehicle with kamikaze strikes.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the work of our soldiers has been posted online.

