President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again stated that he is against lowering the mobilisation age. Instead, he calls for the supply of equipment and the reduction of Russia's military capabilities.

"There is a lot of talk in the media about lowering the conscription age for Ukrainians to be sent to the frontline. We should focus on providing existing brigades with equipment and training personnel to use this equipment. We should not compensate for the lack of equipment and training with younger soldiers," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the priority should be to supply missiles and reduce Russia's military capabilities, not to lower the conscription age in Ukraine.

"The goal should be to save as many lives as possible, not to keep weapons in warehouses," the president added.

He stressed that the most important thing is to work together on how to end this war. He noted that this was exactly what Kyiv was focused on at the meeting in Paris.

The President reiterated his gratitude to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for organising the event, as well as his deep appreciation to President-elect Donald Trump "for his firm determination to end this war justly".

"This is the right approach, and it is important that all the details are carefully worked out to ensure a truly lasting peace. We know that America is capable of achieving extraordinary results - something that others have not been able to achieve," Zelenskyy stressed and added that the unity of the world, strong positions and guarantees of peace are needed to end the war.

As a reminder, the US State Department has stated that if the age of mobilisation in Ukraine is lowered to 18, the United States and its allies are ready to provide equipment to Ukrainian recruits.

