ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9300 visitors online
News
5 694 18

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 755,940 people (+1350 per day), 9,524 tanks, 21,064 artillery systems, 19,596 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 755,940 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.12.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 755940 (+1350) people,
  • tanks - 9524 (+5) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 19596 (+7) units,
  • artillery systems - 21064 (+3) units,
  • MLRS - 1253 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems - 1023 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20107 (+14),
  • cruise missiles - 2859 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
  • automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 31037 (+48) units
  • special equipment - 3637 (+1)

Read more: Soldiers of 425th SAB destroyed two Russian assault groups that were trying to advance on Pokrovsk and destroyed bridge. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (8921) Armed Forces HQ (4003) liquidation (2347) elimination (4960)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 