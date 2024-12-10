Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 755,940 people (+1350 per day), 9,524 tanks, 21,064 artillery systems, 19,596 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 755,940 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.12.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 755940 (+1350) people,
- tanks - 9524 (+5) units
- armoured combat vehicles - 19596 (+7) units,
- artillery systems - 21064 (+3) units,
- MLRS - 1253 (+0) units,
- air defence systems - 1023 (+0) units
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20107 (+14),
- cruise missiles - 2859 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 31037 (+48) units
- special equipment - 3637 (+1)
