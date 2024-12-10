Pokrovsk and Kurakhove areas remain hottest spots on frontline, - General Staff

Over the last day, 175 combat engagements took place. Over 90 enemy attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. Also, twenty-seven enemy attacks were stopped by the Defence Forces in the Vremivsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, the enemy conducted 37 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,617 kamikaze drones.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Bilohorivka, Nove, Siversk, Fedorivka, Kuzmynivka, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynopil.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted six offensives in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached seven over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the occupiers' attacks in the vicinity of Lozova and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Nadiia, Makiivka, Torske and Yampolivka.

Ukrainian troops stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

Fifty-one attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. Enemy troops are most active near Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Chumatske and Shevchenko.

Defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector. In the areas of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zoria, Dalne, Dachne and Kurakhove, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines 40 times.

Twenty-seven enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the direction of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and near Sukhi Yaly, Storozheve, Neskuchne and Blahodatne in the Vremivsk sector.

Situation in the south and north

The enemy made seven unsuccessful attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovskyi sector over the past day.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where the enemy conducted 11 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units over the past day.

Strikes on the enemy

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,350 casualties in killed and wounded over the last day. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers neutralised five tanks, seven armoured combat vehicles, three artillery systems, 14 operational and tactical UAVs, 48 vehicles and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Yesterday, the Defence Forces‘ missile forces struck a Russian invaders’ command post.

