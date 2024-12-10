Day in Donetsk region: Russian Federation fired 9 times at region, 2 people killed, 7 wounded. PHOTOS

On 9 December, Russian occupation forces fired 9 times in Donetsk region, killing 2 people and injuring 7.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

Russian shelling damaged multi-storey buildings and private houses in Kurakhove and nearby villages. A house was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 7 buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

3 houses were damaged and 1 destroyed in Lyman. Russia killed 1 person in Mykolaivka, wounded 2, and damaged an infrastructure facility. Kindrativka of the Druzhkivka community is also under fire. 2 people were wounded in Kostiantynivka, 4 private houses, a multi-storey building, 2 administrative buildings, 2 shops, 2 non-residential premises and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Stara Mykolaivka of Illinivska community, 1 person died and 2 were injured.

Bakhmut district

In Chasiv Yar community, 10 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. A multi-storey building and an administrative building were destroyed in Siversk.

Russian troops fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Two people were killed in Mykolaivka and Stara Mykolaivka, and 7 people were wounded.

358 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 49 children.

