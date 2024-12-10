Threat of imminent loss of Pokrovsk due to lack of drones in our infantry - Butusov asks to urgently support fundraising

Currently, the situation near Pokrovsk is critical due to the almost complete absence of drones in our infantry.

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov wrote about this on Facebook.

"The units of the 32nd Mechanized, 59th Motorized Infantry and 155th Mechanized Brigades urgently need drones - primarily with thermal imagers, Mavic-3T and Autel-4T. These brigades have received significant manpower, but do not receive drones for reconnaissance and payload drops from the Ministry of Defense at all. Not a single drone. It turns out that it is easier for our Ministry of Defense to recruit people into the army, whose lives are, firstly, priceless, and, secondly, worth tens of millions for the budget, than to provide them with drones for 150 thousand hryvnias," emphasizes Butusov.

According to him, all the drones are provided by volunteers, but the 32nd and 155th have few volunteers to help, and the 59th does not receive the same support as a year ago.

"I handed over 10 drones from my fund to the 32nd and 155th brigades, these drones neutralized about 20 occupiers, but this is a drop in the ocean of reconnaissance and payload drops needs. There are a lot of targets here, Russian assault groups move in many directions every day, and there are many targets for payload drops and adjusting. But there are no drones.

The Russians have a significant advantage in the number of drones in this area. The Ukrainian leadership pays no attention to providing drones to the units defending Pokrovsk," the journalist emphasizes.

It is also noted that this allows the enemy to advance and capture our positions, and now there is a threat of an imminent loss of Pokrovsk precisely because of the lack of drones for our infantry.

"I ask everyone who has the opportunity to help with drones and draw attention to the critical situation and the failure to provide the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with drones, which leads to significant losses and the enemy's capture of our positions," Butusov adds, calling for support for our soldiers and publishing the details for aid.

