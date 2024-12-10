Russians launched 3 ballistic missiles at Zlatopil in Kharkiv region: 10 wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged

The Russian army attacked the center of Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, with three ballistic missile strikes, 10 people were wounded, and civilian infrastructure was severely damaged.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on television.

"There were three strikes. It was ballistic missiles. The exact type of missiles is still being investigated by law enforcement and the military. Civilian infrastructure was seriously damaged. It is practically the center of the settlement, with banks, administrative buildings, and residential buildings located there. Ten people were injured. One woman is in serious condition, five of the hospitalized people are in moderate condition, and two are in light condition," said Syniehubov. Two more victims were treated on the spot.

According to him, the Russians used a double strike tactic.

"At first, there was one strike, and some time later, when the services arrived at the scene to eliminate the consequences, there were two more missile strikes. The enemy aims to maximize the damage to civilian services, the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and ambulances. And they are striking at civilian objects," added the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

