Russia has amassed up to 150,000 troops in three directions to attack Donetsk region - spokesman of Khortytsia OSGT Voloshyn

The Russian occupiers have amassed 150,000 troops for offensive actions in three important areas in eastern Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops Nazar Voloshyn during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"I would like to note that the forces and means of three Russian troop groups "Center", "South" and "East" are involved in offensive actions in our three tactical directions - Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka. In total, there are about 150 thousand personnel in the three areas," noted Voloshyn.

According to the spokesman, more than 70,000 troops have been amassed in the Pokrovsk direction, about 35-36,000 in the Kurakhove direction, and about 40,000 in the Vremivka direction.

These forces aim to break through the Ukrainian defense, but they are suffering significant losses. In November, the Russian invaders lost more than 35,000 people, and over the past week - more than 8,000 more.

"The enemy also keeps trying to occupy the dominant heights and take fire control of the roads and logistics routes leading to Kurakhove in order to break through the city's defense. The Russian army is intensively shelling the town of Kurakhove, using both GABs (guided aerial bombs) and artillery. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and inflicting losses in manpower and equipment," added the spokesman.

According to him, the city is currently under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the occupiers' subversive and reconnaissance groups that break through are promptly eliminated.

