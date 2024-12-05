In eastern Ukraine, Russian troops are facing acute supply problems.

This was reported by the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn on television, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The Russian occupation forces on the eastern direction are experiencing serious difficulties with logistics. The soldiers complain about the lack of ammunition, food, water, warm clothes, and the general indifference of their commanders to their survival.

"This has become an acute problem with the onset of cold weather and lack of warm clothes. Soldiers are left to survive without food, water, and support. They feel like expendable material. Their mood is depressed, and that's how they perform their duties," the spokesperson said.

According to him, a significant number of soldiers are dissatisfied with their commanders and often refuse to perform assault operations. Moreover, the commanders use threats as a means of control, in particular, they promise to send the dissatisfied to dangerous areas, such as Vovchansk.

"They have already received a lot of "nuts" when the soldiers of the 30th Regiment were heroically killed near Vovchansk. They are asking themselves: what are we doing here? They are having an epiphany, and Russian propaganda is quickly fading from their minds," Voloshyn emphasized.

As a reminder, the total losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 5, 2024 amounted to about 748,950 people, of which 1580 were killed in the last day.

