Ruscists send former female prisoners into assault – OSGT Khortytsia

Russian occupants are involving women who have been previously convicted in assaults in the east.

This was stated by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman of the OSGT Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The enemy is pulling up the reserves it had in other areas, and the Russian military command is forced to use a significant part of its strategic reserves, which it has amassed this year, to seize territories in the Kurakhove, Vremivka, Pokrovsk directions. The Russian army, of course, does not have unlimited capabilities, and it is pulling up its reserves, including armored vehicles and personnel to support assault operations. I must inform you that both freshly mobilized and former prisoners have been spotted in the ranks of the Russian army.

And recently, women in the Russian army have been spotted, and we have information, participating in assault operations. These are former convicts from the Storm units, these units are formed from former convicts," he said.

According to Voloshin, Russian prisons are almost empty due to the mass mobilization of convicts to fight in Ukraine.

Some prisoners said that it took them less than a month from the announcement of their sentence in Russia to their capture in Ukraine.

