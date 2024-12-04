AFU: Russia is forced to throw strategic reserves for assaults at Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions

The offensives on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts have come at a high cost to the Russians in terms of manpower and equipment.

This was stated by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman of the Khortytsia OSGT, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There were 144 combat engagements with the enemy in our operational area overnight and in the morning. The enemy conducted most of the attacks in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka directions yesterday. In particular, in the Kurakhove direction, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 44 times yesterday. The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy. It is important for the enemy to level the front line in this area, as this will allow them to regroup and withdraw some of their units for recuperation in order to accumulate resources for further offensive. We can observe concentration of enemy's reserves of personnel and equipment in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka directions," noted the spokesman.

Read more: NATO should help Ukraine change trajectory of war once and for all, - Rutte

Voloshyn said that the occupiers are literally grinding down their attacking assault reserves, so they are forced to use strategic reserves that have been accumulating over the year.

"In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy continues to actively use artillery and resorts to mass assaults, which allows them to advance. However, the Defense Forces are conducting active defense, trying to restore their position along the combat line, defending themselves against the enemy's forces and means, which are many times superior. However, the enemy is suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment. On the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions, the enemy is grinding down its attacking assault reserves. This leads to the fact that the enemy is attracting more strategic reserves that it has been accumulating over the year and is now forced to put them into action for assault operations," added the spokesman of the ‘Khortytsia’ OSGT.

Read more: Discussion on sending troops to Ukraine is gaining momentum, - Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans