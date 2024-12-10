Boholiubov tried to save his fortune in London through "prenup" with his ex, but was thwarted by "epic fraud" - The Standard

Billionaire oligarch Hennadii Boholiubov wanted to pay his wife "at least 95 million pounds" as part of a divorce agreement before the trial in the High Court of London on his fraud.

According to the publication, the fraud case could "wipe Boholiubov out," but his attempt to avoid the risk of arrest and confiscation of 95 million pounds ended in failure.

"The judges said that he (Boholiubov - ed.) should wait to find out how much he will have left after the fraud trial," the newspaper points out. The Standard points out that Hennadii Boholiubov owns real estate in London worth £121 million, including a family home in Belgrave Square valued at £60 million and a house worth £20 million in Belgravia.

So Boholiubov tried to get his wife Sophia to approve a court-ordered settlement to pay her £95 million. "However, this payment, which replaced a less generous prenuptial agreement between the couple, had to be postponed after the High Court of Justice and the Court of Appeal ruled that such an agreement should not be implemented until the end of the trial against the oligarch.

One of the judges said it would be "illogical and wrong" to hand over the money until the extent of his "potentially huge liability" in the fraud case was established," The Standard points out. The British newspaper also adds that "the High Court case against Mr. Boholiubov includes allegations that he and Ihor Kolomoiskyi siphoned off huge sums from PrivatBank through a series of financial transactions.

"The alleged fraud included deals in which loans were used to make down payments for 'incredibly large' volumes of goods - from apple juice tankers to cranes and excavators - that were never delivered. And three British companies were among the hundreds used in this "fraud of epic proportions," the article says.

Boholiubov could have concealed from the High Court of London the presence of a 5-star Radisson Blu Resort & Spa hotel in Croatia. This is at least indicated by data from Croatian monitoring systems.

In Ukraine, Boholiubov is being prosecuted for illegally fleeing the country. He is also on the international wanted list. And according to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukraine is preparing a request for his extradition. According to open sources, Boholiubov is currently hiding in Vienna, Austria.