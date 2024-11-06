Boholiubov was found to have multi-billion dollar business in St. Petersburg: 1.5 billion rubles in taxes paid to Russia

Hennadii Boholiubov, a Ukrainian oligarch persecuted for fleeing Ukraine, owns a polymer business in Russia through a network of offshore companies. In 2023, the asset he owns received almost 28 billion rubles in net revenue and paid one and a half billion rubles in taxes to the budget of the aggressor country.

This is evidenced by the data of open registers, Censor.NET informs with reference to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

Thus, the St. Petersburg company JSC Petrus, which is a branch of the manufacturing company Retal, which produces polymer caps and other products, is affiliated with Ukrainian oligarch Hennadii Boholiubov.

"Retal is directly linked to the Privat group, where Boholiubov is one of its main co-founders and the main controller today. The fact is that Retal is owned by the Cyprus offshore company Retal Industries Limited, whose president is Ihor Kolomoiskyi's partner, Dnipro businessman Anatolii Martynov, who also owns the Optimusagro Trade and Shchedro holdings, which are directly linked to the Privat group. Until April 2021, the St. Petersburg branch of Retala belonged to Pet.Rus LLC, which was owned by Martynov's offshore company.

Then, according to the Russian registers, the branch was reorganized, and the rights to it were transferred to Petrus JSC, which is directly related to the Cyprus offshore company Pet.Rus Plastic Holdings Ltd. According to the register of offshore companies b2bhint.com, the director of this company is Marianna Giannacu, who is the head of several other companies associated with Boholiubov: Advores Holding Ltd, Optimusagro Holding Ltd (the company owns the Zaporizhzhia oil extraction plant), Mervinox Holding Ltd and Sunaltezza Consulting Ltd. The latter company is registered at the same address as the former owner of the St. Petersburg branch of Retal, and another Cypriot company, Ovaro Holding Limited, is located next door and is owned by Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi. While the aforementioned offshore company Mervinox Holding Ltd appears in the chain of companies behind which Boholiubov's hotel in Croatia is hidden. We are talking about the 5-star Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, which the fugitive Ukrainian oligarch concealed from the London court.

In addition, Boholiubov's companies are linked to Russian business in Russia by another person - Liana Maragu, the secretary of Pet.Rus LLC, who holds the same position at Larva Investments Limited, which is registered at the same address as Pet.Rus. In addition, she serves as a secretary in Viskona Investments Ltd and Derinoe Holding Ltd, both owned by Privat Group.

According to the Russian tax register, Petrus JSC, controlled by Boholiubov's offshore companies, received almost 28 billion rubles in net revenue in 2023 and paid one and a half billion rubles in taxes to the budget of the aggressor country. Earlier, it turned out that the Russian companies Yuzhgazenergi LLC and Catering-Yug LLC, which belonged to Boholiubov and were engaged in fuel and energy activities in the Republic of Adygea, paid millions of dollars to the Russian budget. This is the period when Russia had already occupied Ukrainian Donbas and Crimea. In particular, in 2022 alone, Yuggazenergo paid more than 400 million rubles in taxes and fees to the aggressor. Reacting to such data, the SSU stated that it is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on fugitive oligarch Hennadii Boholiubov.