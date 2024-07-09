Oligarch Boholiubov is served notice of suspicion. Border guard who helped him cross border with someone else’s passport detained - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to former "Privatbank" co-owner Hennadii Boholiubov and a border guard who assisted him in illegal border crossing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, the head of one of the groups of border control inspectors of the Yahodyn Border Guard Service Inspectorate was detained.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation, with the assistance of the leadership of the State Border Guard Service, found that the oligarch, accompanied by his close relative, left on 24 June 2024 by the Kyiv-Helm train, although according to Ukrainian databases, he did not cross the border. During the urgent procedural actions, it was established that Hennadii Boholiubov left the country using an invalid passport of a citizen of Ukraine who is physically in Ukraine and has not left the country.

"At the same time, it was confirmed that the detained law enforcement officer handed over the passengers' documents to his subordinate and assured him that he had already personally checked the compartment where Boholiubov and his relative were staying. At the same time, the oligarch presented the Polish border guards with his personal passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travelling abroad," the statement said.

Suspicions

The oligarch and the law enforcement officer were served a notice of suspicion of illegal trafficking of persons across the state border (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Hennadii Boholiubov was also served a notice of suspicion of illegal possession of a passport (Article 357(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

A custody as a measure of restraint was imposed on the border guard with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 25 million. The case is under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that the former co-owner of the "Privat" group, Boholiubov, left Ukraine using forged documents. It was also reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case of Boholiubov's departure from Ukraine.