EU plans to discuss sanctions against Russian hybrid threats - Reuters
On Wednesday, EU ambassadors plan to discuss for the first time sanctions against Russian hybrid threats, including election interference, cyberattacks and economic sabotage.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.
As noted, EU diplomats informed the publication about such plans.
It is reported that the list of 16 individuals and 3 legal entities may be added to the new sanctions regime, which was agreed in October in response to the growing number of such attacks in the 27 member states of the bloc after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
