Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: 4 people killed, 22 injured. PHOTO

4 people were killed and 22 wounded in yesterday's Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

As noted, during the day, the occupiers struck 268 times in 10 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes on the region:

Russian troops launch a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

150 UAVs of various modifications attacked Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Novodarivka.

Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, and Mala Tokmachka were shelled with 8 MLRS attacks.

109 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipol, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Novodarivka.

Read it on Censor.NET: Rescuers rescue two women from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Photo report

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 10 December, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, 4 people were killed and 20 people were wounded.