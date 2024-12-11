Two mainline diesel locomotives that supplied needs of Russian army burned down in Bryansk - DIU

On December 5, 2024, a fire broke out at the railway depot in Bryansk (Russia), burning down two mainline diesel locomotives that met the logistical needs of the Russian occupation army.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

As noted, the process of mysterious destruction or disabling of facilities used by the aggressor state in the genocidal war against Ukraine does not stop.

See more: Russia uses foreign components for "Molniya" and "Phoenix" drones - DIU. PHOTO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime will be punished with justice. No further details are available at this time.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on December 11, explosions were heard in Taganrog, Russia: local authorities said a rocket attack and damage to an industrial enterprise. It was also reported that a fire broke out in the Bryansk region after a series of explosions, and the authorities reported the downing of 10 drones.