1 dead and 15 wounded: Invaders attacked 34 settlements in Kherson region in day. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled Kherson and 33 other locations in the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykilske, Mykhailivka, Tyahyntsi, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Havrylivka, Odradokamyanka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day, Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Burgunka, Virivka, Vesele, Dudchany, Tokarivka, Sadove, Chervonyi Maiak, Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kizomys, Kachkarivka, Monastyrske, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Zolota Balka, Lvove, and the city of Kherson.



As noted, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 20 private houses in particular. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings and private cars.



" One person was killed and 15 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression ," Prokudin added.

According to the National Police in the Kherson region, two policemen are among the 15 wounded.

The occupation army once again attacked Kherson, the settlements of Kherson and Beryslav districts. The occupiers fired at peaceful residential areas with artillery and various types of UAVs.

Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka, Komyshany, Mykilske, Bilozerka, Havrylivka, Mykhailivka, and Tomaryne were affected by hostile fire.

Police reported that 11 private houses and five cars were damaged.

During the day, the Russian military struck Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, with various types of UAVs. As a result of explosives being dropped in different parts of the settlement, 10 local residents were injured: two women aged 70 and 82, and eight men aged 35 to 78. All of them had mind-blast traumas and numerous shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies. The victims were taken to hospital.

The occupiers shelled Novodmytrivka, Mykilske, and Havrylivka with artillery, damaging five private houses and a car.

As a result of FPV drone attacks on Mykhailivka and Komyshany, two private houses and a car were damaged.

In the morning, two policemen aged 35 and 21 sustained contusions and shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The explosion also damaged a car. The lives of the police officers are not in danger.

A short time later, in the same area of the city, a 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured as a result of explosives dropped on residential areas by unmanned aerial vehicles. Both were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries and contusions.

The Russians cynically attacked a civilian car with a drone, resulting in a 36-year-old woman sustaining mind-blast trauma and concussion. The enemy shelling also damaged three private houses and a car.

