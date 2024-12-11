"Omega" special forces of National Guard demonstrated assault on enemy positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 2nd separate detachment of the Omega Special Forces Centre of the National Guard of Ukraine shared unique footage of an assault on enemy trenches in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the National Guard's successful combat work was posted on Telegram.

"You can see the Special Forces landing near the positions where the enemy is burrowing under enemy fire. The soldiers entered the positions and threw grenades into the so-called "holes" where the occupiers were hiding. In addition, close contact with the enemy was recorded," the statement said.

Among the documented moments are the sounds of enemy drones flying, negotiations between the soldiers during the mission, and footage of clearing dugouts with the occupiers.

As noted, the operation was complicated by enemy mortar attacks, which caused some soldiers to be wounded. However, despite the obstacles, the mission was successfully completed.

Read more on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed six enemy armored vehicles and an aerial reconnaissance team near Avdiivka with Stugna ATGM. VIDEO.