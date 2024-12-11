Scholz urges German business to invest more in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on German businesses to invest in Ukraine.

He said this at the opening of the 7th German-Ukrainian Business Forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, Putin has not achieved any of his goals in Ukraine. Ukraine is standing and will go through its third military winter.

"Putin will not be able to destroy Ukraine economically, although he is trying very hard," Scholz said, and mentioned that the country's GDP is growing, its exports are growing, which was helped, in particular, by "solidarity corridors."

The Chancellor also called for the creation of joint ventures and assured that German businessmen are very interested in Ukraine.

Almost 2,000 Ukrainian companies are active in Ukraine, and some of them are planning additional investments. Cooperation in the energy sector is growing, continued Scholz, who said there is "a lot of private investment in this area." But this requires investment guarantees, the politician acknowledged, adding that Ukraine currently ranks first in the world in terms of the volume of such guarantees provided by Germany.

"Recovery will not be possible without private capital," he emphasized.