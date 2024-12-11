Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is run by group of people connected by common business - media

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, headed by Rustem Umierov, is run by a group of people united by a common business.

The leader is Rustem Umierov. According to NH, he is a businessman who is important to the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people. He became an MP from the "Voice" party (Oleksandra Ustinova's wing), and at the beginning of the invasion, he proved himself in Yermak's eyes as a successful arms supplier. He was also included in the group of negotiators with the Kremlin led by David Arakhamia.

Umierov's business revolved around the communications sector. Since the 2000s, the current defence minister has worked for the mobile operator "Astelit" (now "Lifecell"). Initially, it was a joint venture between oligarch Rinat Akhmetov and Turkish mobile operator "Turkcell". Umierov headed one of the departments of the mobile operator, where Lenur Mambetov was the head of the legal department.

At the same time, Umierov became involved in international business. In particular, from 2013 to 2016, the company "Astem capital iç diş ticaret anonim şirketi" was registered in Turkey. Rustem Umierov was listed as a member of the board, and his brother Aslan Omer Kirimli (also previously known as Ruslan Umierov) as the chairman of the board of directors. The current minister, Rustem Umierov, also owned "Astem Technologies OÜ" in Estonia, "Infranet LLC" in Uzbekistan, and "Icapital investments Malta Ltd" in Malta.

The latter three companies are now defunct, but before they went out of business, Umierov had them transferred to Mambetov, which indicates that these people are close. The head of the Estonian company was Seitkhaliliev.

Umierov also had companies in Ukraine. And some of these companies have the word "Astem" in their names, which may be an acronym for the names of the brothers ASlan and RusTEM. For example, there is "Astem" LLC in Kyiv. Initially, it was owned by Rustem, and then it was re-registered to Refat Umierov.

Since 2013, "Astem" has owned real estate in Crimea at 1 Bazarna Street, Bakhchisarai. This address was the coordination office of the Umierovs' "Astem Group". Snaver Seitkhaliliev also registered his Russian company "Eurasia Engineering" LLC at this address in 2014-2016. The same Seitkhaliliev chairs the board of the "Astem Foundation" charity. The latter is the founder of another charitable foundation, the "Crimean National Welfare Fund", headed by Lenur Mambetov.

"This makes it clear that the minister's advisers Mambetov and Seitkhaliliev are his business partners in the flesh," Nashi Hroshi notes.

Seitkhaliliev's Russian company, "Eurasia Engineering" LLC, had a number +7 (978) 836-29-53. "Krymstroyservis Plus" LLC, registered in Russia, had the same number. Its co-founder was Rustem Dilyaverovich Aliyev. A person with the same name managed "KMBA" LLC, registered in Ukraine. In different years, this LLC was owned by a person with the name of the brother of the current Minister of Defence Umierov - Ruslan, who later renamed himself Aslan. In addition to Ruslan Umierov, Refat Umierov and the current head of "SLO", Arsen Zhumadilov, were the directors of this company.

Dmytro Klimenkov also worked in the communications sector. In the 2010s, he led a project to build a GSM mobile network for "Ericsson". He is also a co-founder of the "Muslim religious community "Unity of Muslims" in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Aider Rustamov is also one of the co-founders of the community. He is the Mufti of Crimea and the head of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Crimea. In turn, the Religious Administration and Umierov's "Astem Foundation" are members of the "Crimean Front".

Klimenkov is also a co-owner of a house in the village of Chaiky near Kyiv and land next to the territory where the "Birlik" mosque, the Religious Administration of Muslims of Crimea and the "Birlik" centre are located.

Earlier, "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" published an article entitled "Umierov's "Ministry of Sabotage". It stated that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is ineffectively managed by a group of Rustem Umierov's business partners. These are Lenur Mambetov and Snaver Seitkhaliliev, who are employed in unresponsible positions as freelance advisers to the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defence on a voluntary basis. They also include Deputy Minister Dmytro Klimenkov, whom Umierov entrusted with the largest cash flows of the Ministry of Defence.