Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 762,440 people (+1,280 per day), 9,551 tanks, 21,128 artillery systems, 19,707 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 761,160 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses for the day are reported as usual," the General Staff said.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to December 15, 24 are approximately
- personnel - about 762440 (+1280) people,
- tanks - 9551 (+12) units
- armored combat vehicles - 19707 (+32) units
- artillery systems - 21128 (+26) units,
- MLRS - 1256 (+3) units,
- air defense systems - 1025 (+2) units
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20356 (+127),
- cruise missiles - 2943 (+2),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 31398 (+181) units
- special equipment - 3648 (+4)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...