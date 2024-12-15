Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 762,440 people (+1,280 per day), 9,551 tanks, 21,128 artillery systems, 19,707 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 761,160 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses for the day are reported as usual," the General Staff said.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to December 15, 24 are approximately

personnel - about 762440 (+1280) people,

tanks - 9551 (+12) units

armored combat vehicles - 19707 (+32) units

artillery systems - 21128 (+26) units,

MLRS - 1256 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 1025 (+2) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20356 (+127),

cruise missiles - 2943 (+2),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 31398 (+181) units

special equipment - 3648 (+4)

