Sybiha urges partners to move to confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine is calling on its partners to confiscate frozen Russian assets and use the funds to help our country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the frozen Russian assets, it is time to move from freezing to seizure - to use not only the profits but also the assets themselves to support Ukraine's defense, resilience and recovery. Forcing the aggressor to compensate for losses and damage is fair and legal," Mr.Sybiha said.

As a reminder, on December 10, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine, which was received from frozen Russian assets.

