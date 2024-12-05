ENG
Sybiha and some foreign ministers walk out of OSCE meeting room before Lavrov’s speech. VIDEO

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha leaves the OSCE plenary session hall before Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's speech.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that before that, at the end of his speech, Sybiha called Lavrov a war criminal.

Several other foreign ministers and diplomats also left the room after the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

