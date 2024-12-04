Ukraine does not demand NATO membership during war, however, this is our strategic goal - Sybiha

Ukraine is not currently forcing its accession to NATO during the war but considers NATO membership to be the only possible guarantee of security for itself.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports, with reference to European Pravda.

Answering the EP's question about the format of membership and the application of Article 5, the minister noted that there is no dialogue on this now.

"The right time should come for this," he emphasized.

Sybiha acknowledged that an agreement on a membership format did not seem realistic during the war.

"We are a country subject to Russian aggression, and it is really difficult to talk about the possibility of NATO membership when military operations are taking place on its territory - this is the position of some NATO members who believe that this could lead to their direct involvement in the war. And Ukraine does not want this," the minister explained.

However, he also emphasized that Kyiv's principled position on membership remains unchanged. Ukraine, as stated in its recently released position statement, considers NATO membership to be the only possible guarantee of security for itself.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ukraine officially refuses guarantees that are substitutes for NATO membership. In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is impossible to invite part of Ukraine's territory to NATO.