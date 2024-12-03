Support for Ukraine’s energy system: Ukraine and United States sign Memorandum of Understanding providing for $825 million in aid

Today, on December 3, at NATO headquarters, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on cooperation in ensuring the sustainability of Ukraine's energy system.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Memorandum provides for the possibility of American assistance totaling up to $825 million.

"The document creates a regulatory framework for improving the resilience of Ukraine's energy system, including the restoration of its critical infrastructure, the introduction of distributed generation, reforming the energy sector and promoting the post-war transition to a low-carbon, competitive and integrated economy," the Foreign Ministry said.

Read more: Air defence systems from NATO countries to be deployed at 19 facilities to protect nuclear power – Sybiha

As reported earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly signed an agreement between Ukraine and Canada on the mutual protection of classified information.