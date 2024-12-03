Ukraine and Canada signed agreement on mutual protection of classified information. VIDEO

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly sign an agreement between Ukraine and Canada on the mutual protection of classified information at NATO headquarters.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the conclusion of the agreement will properly ensure the reliable exchange of information between the parties on cooperation in strengthening defence and security.

In addition, this step is a practical implementation of the provisions of the security agreement signed by the leaders of Ukraine and Canada, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Justin Trudeau, on 24 February 2024.

"Today's signing of a new international treaty between Ukraine and Canada demonstrates the high level of mutual respect and trust between the two countries, whose relations are characterised by a special partnership," the Foreign Ministry added.

Read more: Social networks are replacing television as source of information - Institute of Sociology of National Academy of Sciences

As reported earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will visit Brussels on 3-4 December to attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.