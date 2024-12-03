Air defence systems from NATO countries to be deployed at 19 facilities to protect nuclear power – Sybiha

Ukraine is trying to deter Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, in particular, the enemy is trying to cut off the country from nuclear energy, so we urgently need 19 air defence systems from NATO allies.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a joint statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Russia has already turned food into a weapon, and it is trying to turn energy into a weapon. Right now, the Ukrainian people, the civilian population, are experiencing probably the most intense missile attacks... We need an additional 19 air defence systems immediately to protect the identified strategic energy facilities. We are confident that with the help of our allies, we will be able to get through this winter, once we receive these systems, to provide adequate protection for these 19 facilities,’ he stressed.

Sybiha noted that Russia is trying to cut off the population of Ukraine from nuclear energy, so it has started attacking Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities.

‘That is why we need powerful historical decisions, instead of appeals to Putin or visits to Moscow,’ the minister said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side has already sent a specific list of needs to NATO partners and hopes for a significant outcome of the ministerial meeting today and in the coming days, namely, the partners' decision to urgently supply Ukraine with the necessary air defence systems.

‘Ukraine is de facto part of the transatlantic community, the transatlantic family. Therefore, assistance to Ukraine is not a charity, it is a contribution to transatlantic security,’ the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added.

He expressed gratitude to NATO Allies for their continued and unwavering support in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

