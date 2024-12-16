Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroy armoured recovery vehicle, truck, buggy, three "loaves", IFV-3 and 2 ATVs in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv sector, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade continue to destroy enemy equipment and manpower. The FPV platoon of the 2nd mechanised battalion of the "Punk Group" destroyed a buggy with infantry, a truck, three "Nivas", three "loaves" and two ATVs.
Our pilots also destroyed an armoured recovery vehicle with a control strike. During a night hunt, they hit an enemy IFV-3, Censor.NET reports.
