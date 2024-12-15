White camouflage did not save occupiers: fighters of 63rd Brigade eliminated enemy using thermal imaging camera. VIDEO
The Russian invaders are trying to adapt to the winter conditions by disguising themselves in white clothes to blend in with the snow cover. However, even this did not help them avoid an attack from Ukrainian defenders.
UAV pilots of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tracked the enemy using thermal imaging cameras and eliminated the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.
