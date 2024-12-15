The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) of current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may indicate in its election program that it will refuse to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Evropeiska Pravda, this is stated in the draft program of the SPD, which was reviewed by the DPA agency.

As noted in the document, the German Social Democrats support military assistance to Ukraine "with prudence and a sense of proportion," but in such a way that Germany and NATO should not become a party to the war.

This also means refusing to supply Taurus cruise missiles, which Ukraine requested last year, the newspaper notes.

In addition, the SPD's election program says nothing about the current discussion on Ukraine's accession to NATO, peacekeeping forces in the event of a "ceasefire" or other security guarantees for Ukraine.

At the same time, Scholz's party supports the allocation of at least 2% of GDP for defense and the deployment of US Tomahawk missiles in Germany, and advocates a new but voluntary model of military service.

The SPD's election program is reportedly to be approved at the party's congress on December 17.

Read more: Ukraine should be allowed to strike targets in Russia - subject to transatlantic coordination - Merz

Taurus for Ukraine

As a reminder, the Taurus debate has reignited in Germany after the United States lifted long-range restrictions on Ukraine and Germany's early elections approached.

Friedrich Merz, head of the Christian Democratic Union and a candidate for the German chancellorship from the opposition CDU/CSU bloc, said that if elected, he would be ready to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about resolving the war in Ukraine under certain conditions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly opposed the provision of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.