Zelenskyy after Syrskyi’s report: difficult situation in Pokrovsk direction and with Kurakhove

The situation is currently difficult in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State said that on Sunday, 15 December, he had heard a report on the situation at the frontline from Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Today, of course, there was a report by Chief Commander Syrskyi on the situation at the front and in the areas of the Kursk operation. The situation is difficult in the Pokrovsk direction and in Kurakhove," the President said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all the units that are destroying the occupier there.

"I would also like to thank our soldiers in the Kursk region - they need strength to achieve the right results for Ukraine and for Ukrainians in diplomacy. Everyone who is fighting for Ukraine is really fighting for Ukraine's future. We need a reliable peace. Guaranteed peace. We will definitely implement our tasks," the Head of State added.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Kurakhove direction remains one of the hottest on the entire frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Russian troops are trying to capture Kurakhove at any cost.

