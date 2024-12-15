Exhausting battles continue on outskirts and in urban areas of Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar - OSUV "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, December 14, 2024, the enemy attacked our fortifications in the area north and east of Lozova, the southeastern outskirts of Pishchane, in an effort to improve the tactical situation. The enemy was not successful, suffered losses, and retreated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

At the same time, as noted, the enemy has not abandoned its attempts to create a bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River and conducted active assault operations south of Dvorichna.

"Exhausting firefights continue on the outskirts and in the urban area of Kurakhove, in the urban area of Chasiv Yar, east of Kruhlyakivka and near Shevchenko. Heavy fighting is also taking place in the area of Blahodatne, Novotroitske, and Rozdolne," the statement said.

According to the assessment of the Khortytsia unit, the situation is complicated, fast-moving, and dynamic. Our troops are currently taking measures to improve the tactical situation.

On December 14, the OSGT "Khortytsia" reported that some fortifications had been destroyed, making it impossible to hold them further. The enemy improved its tactical position.