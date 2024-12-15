On December 14, Russian troops attacked Siversk salient from 3 directions. Enemy is lying about breakthrough 2 km deep - Butusov

On December 14, 2024, Russian troops attacked the Siverskyi ledge from three directions with mechanized combat groups.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, more than 400 assault soldiers, up to 30 armored vehicles, 13 buggies, 60 motorcycles, with close support from artillery and drones, attacked the positions of our troops to the north, east, and south of Siversk. This is one of the largest and best-organized assaults on Siversk since the beginning of the battle for the city in 2022.

The Russian command, according to the prisoners, set a task to break through the advanced Ukrainian positions and gain a foothold up to 2-3 km in depth in order to cut off our advanced units, kill the wedges, and destroy a continuous defense front. It is worth noting that the offensive was carefully prepared, the enemy paid attention to the interaction of its assault units, communications, covering troops with electronic warfare, and the massive use of its drones. The enemy acted simultaneously to disperse the fire of Ukrainian artillery near Siversk," the journalist writes.

He also emphasizes that the battle was very difficult in nature, as the Russians acted very purposefully and did not pay attention to losses.

In addition, it is noted that the Russian assault units were spotted in time and began to lose men and equipment on the approach.

The result of the enemy attack

Nevertheless, the Russian assault units managed to penetrate the Ukrainian combat formations in the vicinity of four of our positions, and the enemy managed to deploy and land. However, the Ukrainian infantry confidently accepted close combat, tied the Russian assault aircraft with fire, and scattered the enemy with firepower and drones. The breakthrough was closed, the attackers who broke through into the depths suffered heavy losses, a full cleanup will be carried out in the morning," Butusov said.

The feat of our soldiers

According to Butusov, the K-2 battalion of the 54th Brigade, which is now commanded by Oscar (the famous commander K. Veres was appointed commander of a separate drone regiment), once again showed phenomenal results in the battle.

"As of 4 p.m. on December 14, using all forces and means, including infantry small arms fire, the K-2 battalion alone destroyed 32 occupants in its area, 25 were wounded, two multiple rocket launchers - BM-21 Grad and a large-caliber BM-27 Uragan - were destroyed, 2 armored personnel carriers with troops were destroyed, three armored vehicles were damaged, 4 buggies and 6 motorcycles were destroyed. All the hits were confirmed by video with target coordinates. The clearing of positions from the Russian occupiers continues. The K-2 battalion holds all positions reliably," Butusov writes, adding that the results of this massive assault will be known in full later.

Russian lies

He also recalls that Russian propaganda channels claimed the success of their offensive and that they allegedly broke through 2 km deep into Ukrainian positions.

"This is another Russian lie.

At the end of November 2024, after a series of crushing defeats, the commander of the Russian group "South" Gennady Anashkin, the commander of the 3rd Army of the Russian Armed Forces, and the commanders of the 7th and 123rd motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, who led the offensive on Siversk, were dismissed from their posts. Obviously, after the change of command, the enemy analyzed its actions and decided to change its tactics.

On the front near Siversk, attacks by small Russian assault groups are ineffective and unable to break through our defense. Therefore, a massive attack from several directions simultaneously was prepared to capture Siversk," the journalist explains.

Now the new Russian command is working with its information channels to create the impression that the first offensive of the new commanders was successful.

"Well, on December 15, each side will be able to show the results of the fighting on December 14 and prove their successes with a video. We are waiting to see what the new commander of the "South" group of the Russian Armed Forces and the new commander of the 3rd Army will show so that they are not immediately dismissed as well. The actions of Ukrainian troops who have been holding the lines near Siversk for more than two years remain a model of effective defense," Butusov summarizes.

Earlier, Butusov also reported that the soldiers of the 92nd Assault and 95th Air Assault Brigades repelled a massive attack by DPRK troops in the Kursk region.