Trump could not stop war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" due to legal restrictions - Orban

Orban explains why Trump failed to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban commented on Donald Trump's election promises to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, saying that this was not possible due to legal restrictions in the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

At a press conference on December 21, Orban noted that, according to American law, people who have not yet taken office do not have the right to negotiate on behalf of the state. Thus, Trump could not sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace terms before officially taking office.

"It is realistic that he will start acting within the first 24 hours after taking office," Orban said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not take Trump's promise literally, but interpreted it as a desire for a quick end to the war.

